Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends her Muay Thai gold vs Johanna Persson in ONE Fight Night 33 main event

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will defend her coveted strap against Johanna Persson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11.

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Brazilian brawler puts her gold on the line for the fourth time, and she hopes it'll be another usual day in the office.

The 27-year-old has held onto her spot atop the throne since she took out then-divisional queen Stamp Fairtex in her promotional bow at ONE: A New Breed in August 2020.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues attacked the Thai megastar with plenty of body kicks and unloaded with stinging knees and punches inside the pocket on her way to a majority decision win and a dream start to life in ONE Championship.

Shortly after, the Phuket Fight Club affiliate took time off her career to focus on starting her family. With her now three-year-old son Josue serving as an inspiration, Rodrigues has continued to do what she does best since her return.

She defended and unified her gold in her sophomore outing with a brilliant five-round showing against Janet Todd and dominated Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20 in March last year.

More recently, the Phuket-based talent bagged her first highlight-reel win under the ONE spotlight with a fourth-round stoppage of Marie McManamon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29 this past March.

If history is anything to go by, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues should produce another striking clinic to ensure she makes the short trip back to Phuket with 26 pounds of gold in her suitcase.

Persson looks to ruin that dream, though.

Johanna Persson has a golden opportunity awaiting her against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Stunning someone of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' caliber is the perfect opportunity for the Swede slugger to introduce herself to the global fanbase on a stage like ONE Championship.

While it will be a tough task, fighting against the very best in the business isn't something new for the Gefle Fight Center and Sitjaopho Muaythai representative.

The world title contender has been waiting for her moment to compete in the promotion, and she's fired up to capture the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title and add it to her list of accolades that include a WBC world title, an ISKA world title, and several European Muay Thai championship straps.

Persson has taken out top players in the European scene with her heavy-pressure style, and she looks to topple another big name—Allycia Hellen Rodrigues—on her way to the most coveted belt in "The Art of Eight Limbs" today.

ONE Fight Night 33 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, July 11. More fights will be added to the card in the coming weeks.

