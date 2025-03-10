"I needed to change it up" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues credits her versatility for total domination of Marie McManamon

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues thinks her craftiness with her weapons proved to be the difference in her landslide victory over British-Irish star Marie McManamon.

The Brazilian martial artist successfully defended her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29 with a striking clinic that proved why she's head and shoulders above everyone in the division.

In the opening two rounds, the Phuket Fight Club affiliate penalized the debuting star with her swift kicks that came in like a baseball bat.

That onslaught carried on into round three. This time, Rodrigues started letting her hands fly. McManamon, despite her best effort, could only be on the receiving end of the divisional queen's combinations. She threw, but very few connected.

The fourth round was all Allycia Hellen Rodrigues once more. And by the end of the canto, McManamon was in no shape to continue - which resulted in a TKO at the end of the fourth round.

On her strategy, the mom-champ told Mitch Chilson:

"The plan was to use a lot of legs and kicks. But when I started fighting, I felt the fight, and I saw that I needed to change it up to use a lot of hands. So I used a lot of hands and attacked her to hurt her as much as possible."

Rodrigues went home $50,000 richer and improved her overall slate to 34-7.

Phetjeeja says fireworks guaranteed in possible all-champ showdown with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Before Allycia Hellen Rodrigues dazzled at ONE Fight Night 29, the promotion caught up with ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom ahead of her title defense at ONE 172.

The Thai, who has her radar locked on acing her assignment against Kana Morimoto inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23, was asked about a potential all-champ showdown with Rodrigues.

She responded:

"Allycia is a good striker. It is good for me to fight against a strong opponent at a world champion level. If we can face each other in the ring, that fight's gonna be fun."

