“I wanted to show everything” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues proud to prove she’s one of the best female strikers in the world 

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was extremely satisfied with her handiwork in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 29 over the weekend.

Ad

The undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion made sure to retain her 26 pounds of gold with a dominant title defense over gutsy challenger Marie McManamon at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodrigues, who prides herself on becoming much better each time she steps foot in the ring, once again showcased her evolution in her latest outing.

The Brazilian mom-champ showcased her versatility from start to finish, throwing every strike imaginable to completely batter McManamon.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Irish-English striker fought valiantly but simply couldn't hang with Rodrigues' assault, resulting in a fourth-round TKO loss.

Ad

In her in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson shortly after the match, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues expressed how proud she was to display her full capabilities.

"And in this fight, I wanted to show everything - well, not everything, but a little bit better than before."

Moreover, the 26-year-old said her massive victory couldn't have come at a better time, adding:

"I want to say Happy International Women’s Day for every woman, especially to my mom, for everything that she did for me. Happy birthday to mom!"

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues hopes to revisit scheduled bout with Shir Cohen

Asked what was next after her impressive title defense, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues had one name in mind.

The Phuket Fight Club athlete called out Shir Cohen, her original opponent, who had to bow out due to injury.

Ad

The 115-pound Muay Thai queen said during the ONE Fight Night 29 live broadcast:

"I’m ready for everyone. But if you can put Shir, I want to fight her. And everyone, I’m here."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 29 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.