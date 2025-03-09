  • home icon
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues hopes to rebook showdown with Shir Cohen once she heals up: "I'm here"

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 09, 2025 17:01 GMT
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues | Photo by ONE Championship
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues | Photo by ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has not forgotten about Shir Cohen.

The undisputed atomweight Muay Thai world champion added another successful world title defense to her resume at ONE Fight Night 29 last Friday, where she gave Marie McManamon a four-round beatdown.

Initially, the Brazilian 'mom-champ' was supposed to take on Shir Cohen in the main event clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, before the injury bug intervened.

Despite the sudden change of opponent, it was pure business for Rodrigues, who looked better than we've ever seen her.

The Phuket Fight Club destroyer started slow in the opening frame against McManamon, but quickly found her groove in the ensuing rounds.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues mercilessly battered the Irish-English challenger's lower half, which exposed her head for the champ's signature power shots.

To be fair, the ONE debutant showed great resilience and toughened it out. However, the damage to her face was evident, forcing her corner to stop the fight from the stool.

In her in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson shortly after her dominant win, Rodrigues made it clear that she still has unfinished business with Cohen.

"I’m ready for everyone. But if you can put Shir, I want to fight her. And everyone, I’m here."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues deservingly received her first 50K bonus in ONE

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues simply bided her time and got a feel for Marie McManamon. Once the 26-year-old had her all figured out, the proud 'mom-champ' got to work and completely outclassed her hapless challenger.

Her striking masterpiece did not go unnoticed, as ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong rewarded her with her first $50,000 performance bonus in the home of martial arts.

Apart from Rodrigues, Shamil Erdogan and Rambokek Chor Ajalaboon also received the extra incentive for their remarkable showings at ONE Fight Night 29.

The full replay of this event is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

