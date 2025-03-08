ONE Fight NIght 29 results: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Marie McManamon

In the ONE Fight Night 29 headliner, reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok set to defend her 26 pounds of gold.

Looking to dethrone Rodrigues inside the Mecca of Muay Thai was ONE newcomer Marie McManamon, a highly-touted prospect out of the United Kingdom with dreams of bringing ONE Championship gold back to her home country.

Round 1: Bit of a feeling-out process to start things with both fighters downloading information on one another. Rodrigues opens up with a teep kick and McManamon fires back with a body kick. Rodrigues is making good use of the teep to try and keep distance between herself and the lanky McManamon.

Rodrigues and McManamon trade push kicks, but not much more prompting referee Olivier Coste to call for action. Rodrigues obliges with a straight right near the ropes. McManamon connects with a low kick but eats another right hand. The opening round ends with Rodrigues looking to land one-two against the ropes.

Round 2: The methodical pace of the first round continues in the second with both women trading kicks to the midsection. Rodrigues throws a combination and McManamon responds with a stiff jab. With just over a minute to go in the round, Rodrigues steps off to the side and lands a left hook. McManamon attempts to step in with an elbow but misses the mark.

Backing up McManamon to the corner, Rodrigues is looking to land some knees in close, but the referee separates them after a few moments in the clinch. Back in the center of the ring, Rodrigues connects with a big right hand that wobbles McManamon just before the bell.

Round 3: Things are beginning to open up a bit more in the third, with Rodrigues ramping up the aggression. Rodrigues attacks the body with a kic,k followed by a straight left. McManamon looks to be a bit overwhelmed, and Rodrigues connects with a left that backs her into a corner. McManamon is showing some swelling under her left eye, and blood appears to be streaming from her mouth.

Rodrigues connects with another left and McManamon clinches up with a minute remaining. Rodrigues unleashes a big head kick that lands and has McManamon hurt. Rodrigues pours it on and sends McManamon crashing to the canvas with an onslaught of strikes. McManamon answers the count with 20 seconds left.

Rodrigues unleashes another flurry, but McManamon refuses to go down again and makes it out of the round.

Round 4: Rodrigues goes right back to stalking McManamon as they once again trade kicks near the ropes. McManamon lands a nice elbow and is doing everything she can to try and keep Rodrigues at bay. Rodrigues closes the distance and clinches up, landing some nasty knees inside. Rodrigues rips to the body and follows it up with a left hook upstairs. With McManamon backed up into a corner, Rodrigues unloads a combination that snaps McManamon’s head back. McManamon throws a body kick but is met with a right hand. Rodrigues declines to go for broke in the final seconds of the round, sending us to the fifth.

Before the start of the final round, McManamon declined to get off her stool, bringing an end to the bout and awarding Rodrigues the win via technical knockout.

ONE Fight Night 29 - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Marie McManamon Official Result

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defended her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title for the third time at ONE Fight Night 29, earning her 34th career victory and fourth under the ONE Championship banner.

Aside from leaving The Land of Smiles with her 26 pounds of gold, Rodrigues also picked up a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for her dominant victory against Marie McManamon.

Official Result: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeated Marie McManamon via TKO (retirement) at 3:00 of round four to retain the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

