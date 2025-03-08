ONE Fight Night 29: Early results from Bangkok

ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday night for a stacked ONE Fight Night 29 card headlined by a ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title clash.

Ad

Reigning champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against rising UK prospect Marie McManamon in the evening's main event while Thai fan favorite Rambolek meets Iranian knockout artist Parham Gheirati in the co-main. But first, fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and those watching around the world were treated to nine epic scraps.

First up was a catchweight Muay Thai clash between Ireland’s Stefan Korodi and Japan’s Katsuki Kitano. After three entertaining and bloody rounds, Korodi was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Ad

Trending

Next up was a submission grappling showdown between Shoya Ishiguro and Diogo Reis. Just past the six-minute mark of the matchup, Reis cinched in a kimura, forcing Ishiguro to tap out. It was an impressive debut performance for Reis who handed Ishiguro his first loss under the ONE Championship banner.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the third fight of the evening, China’s Banma Duoji scored his first knockout in ONE, finishing Joshua Perreira in the opening round with a flurry of strikes after Perreira appeared to injure his knee less than a minute into the contest

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nontachai Jitmuangnon kept the heavy hits coming and secured his third straight win at ONE Fight Night 29, landing a unanimous decision W over Arian Esparza.

Uzbekistan sensation Sanzhar Zakirov extended his unbeaten streak via a vicious second-round ground-and-pound knockout of Eko Roni Saputra in their catchweight MMA bout. Zakirov is now a perfect 5-0 in ONE with three of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In one of the most exciting scraps of the evening, Polish newcomer Martyna Kierczynska defied the oddsmakers, scoring a stunning split-decision victory over Yu Yau Pui. Both ladies delivered the goods in a blood-soaked back-and-forth brawl, but in the end, it was Kierczynska who came out on top by the narrowest of margins.

Fourth-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu added another big win to his resume, defeating 28-year-old Jeremy Pacatiw. Baatarkhuu is now 6-1 in ONE and extends his current unbeaten streak to three.

Ad

Undefeated Turkish star Shamil Erdogan delivered another highlight-reel-worthy performance on martial arts’ biggest global stage, earning a TKO over Gilbert Galvao in just 41 seconds. Erdogan improved his overall record to 11-0 with his last four wins all coming under the ONE banner. Erdogan also scored himself another $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his quick-fire finish.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the ninth fight of the evening, Soe Lin Oo and Dmitri Kovtun went to war in a three-round Muay Thai battle. Despite an onslaught from Soe in the third round, the early work from Kovtun was enough to earn him a unanimous decision victory over the Lethwei legend.

Full results from ONE Fight Night 29 on Prime Video

Stefan Korodi defeated Katsuki Kitano via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 148lbs)

Ad

Diogo Reis defeated Shoya Ishiguro via submission (kimura) at 6:05 (submission grappling - catchweight 139.5lbs)

Banma Duoji defeated Joshua Perreira via TKO (strikes) at 2:13 of round one (MMA - flyweight)

Nontachai Jitmuangnon defeated Arian Esparza via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Sanzhar Zakirov defeated Eko Roni Saputra via KO (ground and pound) at 1:46 of round two (MMA - catchweight 140lbs)

Martyna Kierczynska defeated Yu Yau Pui via split decision (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Ad

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu defeated Jeremy Pacatiw via unanimous decision (MMA - bantamweight)

Shamil Erdogan defeated Gilberto Galvao via TKO (ground and pound) at 0:41 of round one (MMA - light heavyweight)

Dmitri Kovtun defeated Soe Lin Oo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 147.25lbs)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.