ONE Fight Night 29: Who won the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE Fight Night 29 saw three fighters walk away with another big win on their resume and a $50,000 bonus.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Championship's latest Amazon Prime Video offering delivered a slew of exciting fights and highlight-reel finishes. Perhaps the most impressive on the night came via undefeated Turkish sensation Shamil Erdogan.

Squaring off with Brazilian bruiser Gilberto Galvao, Erdogan immediately went to work, getting the big man down to the mat and pounding out another impressive victory in just 41 seconds.

With the win, Erdogan moved to 12-0 in his mixed martial career and bagged himself another 50k bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

What's next for Erdogan remains to be seen, but with four impressive victories and a 100% finish rate inside the Circle, a title opportunity can't be too far off for the 34-year-old knockout artist.

Also leaving the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday night $50,000 richer was Rambolek.

The 21-year-old Thai sensation snapped Parham Gheirati's six-fight win streak at ONE Fight Night 29 with a lights-out performance culminating in a second-round TKO.

It was Rambolek's 65th career win and his fifth under the ONE Championship banner.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues collects a $50k bonus for her fourth-round TKO over Marie McManamon

Last but certainly not least was Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who put her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against newcomer Marie McManamon in the evening's main event.

While both fighters got off to a relatively slow start, the tide began to turn in the third as Rodrigues started to open up, picking McManamon apart and scoring a late knockdown. McManamon answered the count and came out for the fourth round, but she took an absolute beating from Rodrigues for the next three minutes.

So much so that she declined to get off her stool for the fifth round.

As a result, Rodrigues left Lumpinee Stadium with a win, 26 pounds of gold still wrapped around her waist, and a $50,000 bonus.

