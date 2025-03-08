ONE Fight NIght 29 results: Rambolek vs. Parham Gheirati

By Craig Pekios
Modified Mar 08, 2025 05:00 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

In the ONE Fight Night 29 co-main event, Thai sensation Rambolek returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a high-stakes clash with Irania knockout artist Parham Gheirati.

Ad

Round 1: Gheirati opens up with a jab, followed by a body kick. Rambolek throws a body kick right back, but Gheirati catches it. Gheirati closes the distances and clinches up, but gets quickly separated by the referee. They trade head kicks and Gheirati uncorks a stiff left hand near the ropes that pops Rambolek’s head back. Rambolek comes right back with a one-two that connects.

Gheirati is putting pressure on Rambolek to back him into the corner. Rambolek throws a head kick and then lands with a nice right hand that puts Gheirati on the mat. Gheirati answered the referee’s count and picked up right where he left off, walking down Rambolek. Gheirati plods forward, but Rambolek makes him pay with another nasty right hand. Gheirati eats it but gets met with a straight right that sits him down for the second time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gheirati again answered the count, and the round ended with Rambolek securing his second knockdown of the fight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Round 2: Gheirati is still marching forward as the second round starts. Rambolek throws a head kick near the ropes, and Gheirati tries to respond with a high kick of his own. As Gheirati approaches, Gheirati eats a vicious one-two that puts him down once again. Gheirati is bleeding from his head, but he gets up and is ready to keep going.

Ad

Rambolek immediately approaches and unloads a final right hand that puts Gheirati on the canvas for the final time.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 29 - Rambolek vs. Parham Gheirati Official Result

With the win, Rambolek scores his 65th career victory and fifth under the ONE Championship banner. Aside from getting another big W, Rambolek also banked an extra $50,000 courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive finish against Gheirati.

As for the Iranian, Gheirati suffered his first loss in ONE Championship, falling to 6-1 inside the Circle and 12-6 overall.

Rambolek defeated Parham Gheirati via TKO (straight right hand) at 1:15 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 147.25lbs)

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी