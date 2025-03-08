ONE Fight NIght 29 results: Rambolek vs. Parham Gheirati

In the ONE Fight Night 29 co-main event, Thai sensation Rambolek returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a high-stakes clash with Irania knockout artist Parham Gheirati.

Round 1: Gheirati opens up with a jab, followed by a body kick. Rambolek throws a body kick right back, but Gheirati catches it. Gheirati closes the distances and clinches up, but gets quickly separated by the referee. They trade head kicks and Gheirati uncorks a stiff left hand near the ropes that pops Rambolek’s head back. Rambolek comes right back with a one-two that connects.

Gheirati is putting pressure on Rambolek to back him into the corner. Rambolek throws a head kick and then lands with a nice right hand that puts Gheirati on the mat. Gheirati answered the referee’s count and picked up right where he left off, walking down Rambolek. Gheirati plods forward, but Rambolek makes him pay with another nasty right hand. Gheirati eats it but gets met with a straight right that sits him down for the second time.

Gheirati again answered the count, and the round ended with Rambolek securing his second knockdown of the fight.

Round 2: Gheirati is still marching forward as the second round starts. Rambolek throws a head kick near the ropes, and Gheirati tries to respond with a high kick of his own. As Gheirati approaches, Gheirati eats a vicious one-two that puts him down once again. Gheirati is bleeding from his head, but he gets up and is ready to keep going.

Rambolek immediately approaches and unloads a final right hand that puts Gheirati on the canvas for the final time.

ONE Fight Night 29 - Rambolek vs. Parham Gheirati Official Result

With the win, Rambolek scores his 65th career victory and fifth under the ONE Championship banner. Aside from getting another big W, Rambolek also banked an extra $50,000 courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive finish against Gheirati.

As for the Iranian, Gheirati suffered his first loss in ONE Championship, falling to 6-1 inside the Circle and 12-6 overall.

Rambolek defeated Parham Gheirati via TKO (straight right hand) at 1:15 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 147.25lbs)

