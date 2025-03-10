"I fight for my family" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues extremely satisfied with her performance in rousing finish of Marie McManamon

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues added another successful world title defense to her resume at ONE Fight Night 29 in some fashion.

The Phuket Fight Club martial artist was firing on all cylinders from the moment the floodgates opened against Irish-British talent Marie McManamon, who stepped in on short notice for the injured Shir Cohen.

Whether it was her educated hands or silky kicks, everything connected with power and precision for four rounds.

As game as McManamon was inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was a class above her right until the match-winning moment.

After a final barrage of strikes at the end of the fourth canto, the ringside doctor inspected McManamon's condition, and with fighters' safety a top priority in ONE Championship, he advised referee Olivier Coste to halt the fight.

Rodrigues, meanwhile, was jubilant in the opposite corner. The Brazilian had this to say to Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson on what this victory meant to her shortly after getting her hand raised:

"Hello everyone, I feel so happy now, because one year [ago] today, I haven't been able to fight. I broke my hand [in the] last fight, and now I came back."

"I [reviewed my performances] a lot every day because I fight for my family. For me, I love to fight and I'm so happy to be back and win again," he added.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues one of three $50,000 performance bonus recipients at ONE Fight Night 29

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' merciless finish of Marie McManamon, her first highlight-reel moment under the ONE Championship banner, banked her a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Two more stars, who wrapped their night early, also walked away with a similar sum.

Turkish slugger Shamil Erdogan collected another $50,000 check after seeing off Brazilian veteran Gilberto Galvao in just 41 seconds. It was his fourth successive finish in the promotion.

Last but not least, Thai destroyer Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon became $50,000 richer courtesy of his insane second-round TKO of Iranian talent Parham Gheirati.

North American fans can catch the entire card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

