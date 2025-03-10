  • home icon
WATCH: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues headline all heart-stopping action from an electrifying ONE Fight Night 29 card in Bangkok

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 10, 2025 15:12 GMT
ONE women
ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

An action-packed night of fights descended upon the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, March 7, with ONE Fight Night 29. The card was headlined by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' flawless defense of the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship against promotional debutant Marie McManamon.

Rodrigues negated the challenger's five-inch reach advantage by overwhelming her with combos. 'The Celtic Queen' ultimately declined to leave her corner heading into the fifth round, giving Rodrigues the TKO win and a third successful defense of the crown.

In the co-main event, 21-year-old Muay Thai sensation Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon produced a second-round TKO of Parham Gheirati to hand him his first loss under the ONE banner.

Other athletes who posted knockouts at the event are undefeated MMA stars Shamil Erdogan and Sanzhar Zakirov, as well as Chinese standout Banma Duoji.

Check out the highlights of the entire event below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

youtube-cover
Additionally, promotional debutant and Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) phenom Diogo Reis submitted Japanese grappling veteran Shoya Ishiguro with a kimura to end his three-fight winning streak.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 29 on demand.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues leads $50,000 performance bonus recipients from ONE Fight Night 29

Not only did Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defend the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship, but she also received a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE's big boss also awarded Rambolek the coveted bonus for his thorough domination of Parham Gheirati in their bantamweight Muay Thai firefight that had high expectations from fans owing to their status as two of the most dangerous up-and-coming finishers within the division.

Meanwhile, Shamil Erdogan earned his performance bonus for posting a 41-second TKO of Gilberto Galvao — his second sub-minute finish in as many fights.

