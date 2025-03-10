WATCH: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues headline all heart-stopping action from an electrifying ONE Fight Night 29 card in Bangkok

An action-packed night of fights descended upon the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, March 7, with ONE Fight Night 29. The card was headlined by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' flawless defense of the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship against promotional debutant Marie McManamon.

Rodrigues negated the challenger's five-inch reach advantage by overwhelming her with combos. 'The Celtic Queen' ultimately declined to leave her corner heading into the fifth round, giving Rodrigues the TKO win and a third successful defense of the crown.

In the co-main event, 21-year-old Muay Thai sensation Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon produced a second-round TKO of Parham Gheirati to hand him his first loss under the ONE banner.

Other athletes who posted knockouts at the event are undefeated MMA stars Shamil Erdogan and Sanzhar Zakirov, as well as Chinese standout Banma Duoji.

Check out the highlights of the entire event below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Additionally, promotional debutant and Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) phenom Diogo Reis submitted Japanese grappling veteran Shoya Ishiguro with a kimura to end his three-fight winning streak.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 29 on demand.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues leads $50,000 performance bonus recipients from ONE Fight Night 29

Not only did Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defend the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship, but she also received a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE's big boss also awarded Rambolek the coveted bonus for his thorough domination of Parham Gheirati in their bantamweight Muay Thai firefight that had high expectations from fans owing to their status as two of the most dangerous up-and-coming finishers within the division.

Meanwhile, Shamil Erdogan earned his performance bonus for posting a 41-second TKO of Gilberto Galvao — his second sub-minute finish in as many fights.

