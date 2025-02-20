ONE 171 results and recap: Shamil Erdogan vs. Aung La N Sang

After coming up short against Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168: Denver last year, Aung La N Sang returned to the circle at ONE 171: Qatar determined to even the series with the undefeated Turkish standout and climb back into the win column.

Round 1: Aung La N Sang comes out aggressive from the get-to and looks to walk down Erdogan. As Aung La N Sang looks to close the distances, Erdogan unleashes a head kick that connects with the former two-division titleholder’s chin and sends him crashing to the canvas.

Referee Olivier Coste immediately rushed in and called for the stoppage, bringing an end to their brief but fiery rematch on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

ONE 171: Qatar - Aung La N Sang vs. Shamil Erdogan Official Result:

Scoring perhaps the most impressive finish of his career thus far, Shamil Erdogan moves to 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner and is now 11-0 overall.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson immediately following the fight, Erdogan had nothing but respect for Aung La N Sang, calling ‘The Burmese Python’ a legend and hoping to see him back inside the cage before long. Erdogan also bagged himself a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his highlight-reel knockout.

Ergodan also called for a shot at the ONE middleweight MMA world championship, currently held by two-division titleholder Anatoly Malykhin, though he didn’t call out the Russian juggernaut by name.

Aung La N Sang removed his gloves immediately following the fight, but did not appear to lay them on the canvas, nor did he speak with Mitch Chilson, leaving many to speculate on what will be next for the icon of ONE Championship.

Official Result: Shamil Erdogan defeated Aung La N Sang via knockout (head kick) at 0:28 of round one.

