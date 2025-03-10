“That fight’s gonna be fun” - Phetjeeja sees fireworks in potential champ vs champ showdown with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues 

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is eager to determine the best 115-pound female striker in the world.

The only way to find out is to share the ring with her fellow world champion in the division, atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Thai wrecking ball once again expressed her desire to test the Brazilian in an intriguing champion-versus-champion showdown.

As far as 'The Queen' is concerned, this is a fight the world needs to see, given the amount of talent that this pair has.

"Allycia is a good striker. It is good for me to fight against a strong opponent at a world champion level. If we can face each other on the ring, that fight’s gonna be fun."

Rodrigues is coming off a successful world title defense in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 29 at Lumpinee Stadium last March 7. The Phuket Fight Club warrior blasted Marie McManamon to retain her 26 pounds of gold via a fourth-round stoppage.

Phetjeeja, on the other hand, also has an upcoming world title defense coming up against Japan's Kana Morimoto. This five-round kickboxing battle will be the first of five world championship bouts in the loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang blockbuster at Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues open to a clash with Phetjeeja

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is also interested in duking it out with Phetjeeja. In fact, the atomweight Muay Thai titleholder is flattered that 'The Queen' called her out. Rodrigues told The Bangkok Post:

"Phetjeeja, she’s a very good fighter. I’ve seen her many years ago. But now I’m a champ, you know, I’ve done this a lot and I’m also so happy that she wants to fight me now. But I think I would do my best."

The full replay of Rodrigues' epic title defense at ONE Fight Night 29 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Phetjeeja's bout with Kana at ONE 172, on the other hand, will air live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

