“Phetjeeja eyes double-champ status, “been wanting” to dethrone Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for atomweight Muay Thai throne

Phetjeeja isn't letting go of her quest for a piece of ONE Championship Muay Thai gold.

The reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion has always been adamant that one of her ultimate goals is to reach champ-champ status and face off against atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a super fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja said she's been hoping to land a marquee matchup against her fellow world champion in what could be a pivotal career moment for both her and Rodrigues.

She said:

"I have been eyeing the Muay Thai gold for a year now. I want to have the chance to meet Allycia, the champion, as well. I have been wanting to challenge her for a long time."

Before she books that match, though, Phetjeeja must defend her throne in Japan in ONE Championship's return to the country.

Phetjeeja will face off against four-time K-1 Kickboxing champion Kana Morimoto at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

As for Rodrigues, the Brazilian mom-champ has impending world title defense of her own.

Rodrigues will defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Marie McManamon, Britain's number one female striker, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29 on Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 29 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

ONE 172, meanwhile, will be streamed live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues admits she's honored that fellow world champion Phetjeeja called her out

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues isn't new to getting called out, nevertheless she's honored that her fellow world champion Phetjeeja demanded a super fight against her.

Phetjeeja holds the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, while Rodrigues has the division's Muay Thai crown.

In an interview with Bangkok Post, Rodrigues admitted that she got excited when Phetjeeja called her out and challenged her for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

"Phetjeeja, she’s a very good fighter. I’ve seen her many years ago. But now I’m a champ, you know, I’ve done this a lot and I’m also so happy that she wants to fight me now. But I think I would do my best."

