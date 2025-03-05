“An inspiration” - Fans feel atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja’s powerful character ahead of title defense against Kana in Japan

Before Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom became the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, she was already making waves in four-ounce gloves under Muay Thai rules.

'The Queen' first built her reputation through 'the art of eight limbs', stringing together four consecutive technical knockout victories over Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen.

Her electrifying finishes continue to circulate on social media, with ONE Championship’s official Instagram account fueling the buzz as fans shower her with praise:

However, what truly set Phetjeeja apart was her willingness to step out of her comfort zone. In December 2023, she took on the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 — a bold move that would define her career.

Long hailed as the pound-for-pound best in women’s kickboxing, Meksen found herself overwhelmed by Phetjeeja’s relentless offense from the opening bell. The Thai phenom put on a striking clinic, snapping Meksen’s head back with crisp boxing combinations en route to a unanimous decision victory.

That performance proved Phetjeeja was more than just raw power — she had the skill and composure to go toe-to-toe with the sport’s elite and come out on top.

She then solidified her reign by defeating lineal world champion Janet Todd via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 20 in March 2024, unifying the belts to become the undisputed queen of the division.

Phetjeeja battles Kana at ONE 172 in Japan

Now, another dangerous challenger stands in Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom‘s way. On March 23, She will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line at ONE 172, set to take place at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Her opponent is none other than Japanese knockout artist Kana Morimoto, a former K-1 world champion renowned for her devastating punching power.

ONE 172 will be available live worldwide through pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

