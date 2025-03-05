  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “An inspiration” - Fans feel atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja’s powerful character ahead of title defense against Kana in Japan

“An inspiration” - Fans feel atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja’s powerful character ahead of title defense against Kana in Japan

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Mar 05, 2025 18:57 GMT
Phetjeeja (left), Kana (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Phetjeeja (left), Kana (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Before Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom became the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, she was already making waves in four-ounce gloves under Muay Thai rules.

Ad

'The Queen' first built her reputation through 'the art of eight limbs', stringing together four consecutive technical knockout victories over Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her electrifying finishes continue to circulate on social media, with ONE Championship’s official Instagram account fueling the buzz as fans shower her with praise:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Comments from Instagram
Comments from Instagram

However, what truly set Phetjeeja apart was her willingness to step out of her comfort zone. In December 2023, she took on the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 — a bold move that would define her career.

Ad

Long hailed as the pound-for-pound best in women’s kickboxing, Meksen found herself overwhelmed by Phetjeeja’s relentless offense from the opening bell. The Thai phenom put on a striking clinic, snapping Meksen’s head back with crisp boxing combinations en route to a unanimous decision victory.

That performance proved Phetjeeja was more than just raw power — she had the skill and composure to go toe-to-toe with the sport’s elite and come out on top.

Ad

She then solidified her reign by defeating lineal world champion Janet Todd via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 20 in March 2024, unifying the belts to become the undisputed queen of the division.

Phetjeeja battles Kana at ONE 172 in Japan

Now, another dangerous challenger stands in Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom‘s way. On March 23, She will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line at ONE 172, set to take place at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Her opponent is none other than Japanese knockout artist Kana Morimoto, a former K-1 world champion renowned for her devastating punching power.

ONE 172 will be available live worldwide through pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी