WATCH: Thai phenom Phetjeeja’s career-defining world title win over Japanese-American legend Janet Todd in Bangkok

Before stepping into the ring against another striking powerhouse in her next outing, fans were given a chance to relive the moment when Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom cemented her status as the undisputed atomweight kickboxing queen with a resounding victory over a longtime force in the division.

Ad

The Thai sensation put forth a dominant performance at ONE Fight Night 20 in March 2024, unifying the divisional world titles by dethroning then-lineal champion Janet Todd.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Competing in front of her compatriots at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Phetjeeja left no doubt about her supremacy. Right from the get-go, she showcased her blistering speed and surgical precision, landing crisp head kicks and powerful right hands.

In the succeeding rounds, Phetjeeja’s offense became more potent. This gave her the opening in the final round when she connected with a perfectly timed counter right hand, sending Todd to the canvas for a standing eight-count.

Ad

Though Todd managed to get back to her feet, “The Queen” just picked up where she left off until the last second of the encounter.

When the final bell rang, the judges’ scorecards told the story — Phetjeeja secured a lopsided unanimous decision victory and the undisputed crown.

Phetjeeja enters enemy territory at ONE 172

Now, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is preparing for her next assignment at ONE 172, scheduled for March 23 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

She is booked to put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against hometown favorite Kana Morimoto, who will have the full support of her fellow Japanese on the evening of their high-stakes collision.

As fight night approaches, all eyes will be on Phetjeeja to see if she can once again rise to the occasion and defend her hard-earned crown.

ONE 172 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.