WATCH: Thai superstar Phetjeeja shows off the perfect counter in career-defining win over Janet Todd in Bangkok

Nearly a year ago, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom achieved the biggest victory of her blossoming career.

This happened when the Thai heroine claimed undisputed gold at ONE Fight Night 20 in March 2024, unifying the ONE atomweight kickboxing world titles with a dominant performance against then-lineal queen Janet Todd.

Fighting in front of her compatriots at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Phetjeeja delivered a statement victory that solidified her place at the sport's apex.

Right from the opening bell, she put her speed and precision on full display, landing crisp head kicks and clean right hands. Todd attempted to counter from range but struggled to slow the relentless advance of the Thai phenom.

As the bout progressed, Phetjeeja only ramped up the pressure, weaving in and out with sharp combinations that kept the American veteran on the back foot. The defining moment came in the final round when Phetjeeja connected with a perfectly timed counter right straight, sending Todd to the canvas for a standing eight-count.

Watch that important sequence below:

When the dust settled, all three judges scored the match in Phetjeeja’s favor, awarding her a unanimous decision victory.

An emotional Todd officially announced her retirement moments later, leaving her gloves in the ring in a symbolic farewell.

Phetjeeja takes on another high-profile opponent at ONE 172

Now, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom prepares for her next challenge as she puts her coveted crown on the line at ONE 172, which happens on March 23 at the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Standing across from her will be Kana Morimoto, a 32-year-old knockout artist and former K-1 champion renowned for her devastating punching power.

Adding another layer of intrigue, the Japanese challenger will have the full support of a raucous hometown crowd — setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between two of the division’s most dangerous strikers.

