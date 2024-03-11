Former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd left it all on the line in her swan song against the new undisputed queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE Fight Night 20 last weekend.

‘JT’ took it all in for one final time, as reality sank in. Her exemplary fighting career has officially come to an end. Despite losing via unanimous decision to the spectacular Thai striker, a gracious Todd exuded class in her final in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson.

The American all-time great couldn't hold back tears, as she emotionally bid farewell to everyone who supported her wild journey to the top of the women’s combat sports scene.

“Oh my God, I think I’m tearing up now. I just want to say thank you to all my family, friends, and fans that supported me through my journey. It meant the world to me,” she said.

Todd further added:

“I know there have been some highs and definitely some lows, but you all encouraged me to be my best, keep getting better and I got to learn so much about myself and see what I’m capable of.”

It truly is the end of an era following the retirement of one of the best female strikers the world has ever seen. Janet Todd went out on her own terms and will leave behind a legacy of greatness on and off the Circle.

Janet Todd showed incredible resolve in five-round war with Phetjeeja

Despite a massive age disparity against Phetjeeja, the veteran Janet Todd gave the 22-year-old a run for her money in their title unification bout. The 38-year-old American took a lot of shots but was also able to dish some fire in return in the first four rounds.

It was only in the final frame that Phetjeeja took a decisive lead in the match after scoring a late knockdown.

Watch the replay of this incredible war at ONE Fight Night 20, free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.