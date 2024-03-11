Janet Todd gracious for ‘great challenge’ against Phetjeeja in her retirement fight at ONE Fight 20: “I feel so grateful”

Longtime former ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion and now recently retired ONE Championship legend Janet Todd was emotional last weekend in the ring at the conclusion of the final bout of her professional career.

Todd took on Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in a world title unification tilt in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video. Phetjeeja won a unanimous decision after five rounds to successfully unify the belts.

Afterward, Todd left her gloves in the center of the ring to signify her official retirement from professional fighting.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring after the fight, Todd teared up as she gave props to her Thai opponent.

‘JT’ said:

“Phetjeeja is a very talented and skilled fighter and God, I feel so grateful for this to be my last fight, to be challenged like this.”

At just 22 years of age, Phetjeeja has now emerged as one of, if not the best female striker in the world, pound-for-pound. With recent victories over Todd and French-Algerian legend Anissa Meksen in her last two fights, it is difficult to deny Phetjeeja of the accolades.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja took place live at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, March 9th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Janet Todd?

At 38 years of age and after 10 incredible fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Janet Todd has decided to call it a career. She is excited to focus on the next chapter of her life – starting a family.

Todd told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“I've thought about it for a while. The other aspect of what I want in my life is to start a family, and I'm getting older. Women aren't fortunate enough to have kids in their 40s. Maybe some are, but I want that part of my life as well.”