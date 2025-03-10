Phetjeeja says knockout win over Kana at ONE 172 in Japan will be a tough ask: "It won't be easy"

'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom isn't sure if she can wrap up her world title fight against Kana Morimoto inside the distance.

Phetjeeja puts her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title on the line against the former K-1 flyweight champion at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

It's been a while since the Team Mehdi Zatout athlete wrapped up her fights via highlight-reel finish. Two of her last appearances against Janet Todd and Anissa Meksen went the limit.

However, this does not mean she's losing any of her trademark venom. The Thai megastar was on the front foot in both battles, finding a home for her combinations and knockout power.

While she didn't get the finish, it was a striking clinic of the highest degree for the young star.

She expects another similar night out in the office against the Japanese fighter in Saitama, Japan, which is why she prefers not to count her chickens before they hatch. Phetjeeja had this to say during a pre-fight ONE 172 open workout session in Thailand:

"I think this fight will be exciting. But I am not aiming for the knockout. It depends on what will happen in the ring because we are both boxers. And it [knocking Kana out] won't be that easy."

Phetjeeja's humble approach should not be taken for granted

Phetjeeja may refuse to bite more than she can chew ahead of fight night. But make no mistake, the Thai will have her eyes on that highlight-reel win.

In her fights against Meksen and Todd, 'The Queen' constantly searched for ways to put both world champions to sleep. If it wasn't her kicks, the 23-year-old swarmed the American with her vicious boxing in an attempt to wrap things up early.

It was this exact style that landed her a six-figure deal to compete on the main roster of the promotion. The Thai won four in a row, all by TKO, against Celest Hansen, Lara Fernandez, Ines Pilutti, and Fani Peloumpi.

Her relentless pace could drag Kana into deep waters. And even if she doesn't get the finish, expect no less than a striking clinic from 'The Queen' in the coming weeks.

