“It will be more fun and fiercer” - Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja hopes to return to Muay Thai after ONE 172

While Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has done quite well for herself in her transition to kickboxing, 'The Art of Eight Limbs' will always hold a special place in her heart.

That said, the reigning atomweight kickboxing world champion hopes to compete under Muay Thai rules anew after her scheduled world title defense.

'The Queen' will take on Kana Morimoto in one of five massive world championship bouts in the loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

Phetjeeja, of course, has her sights on keeping 26 pounds of gold on her shoulders against the 'Krusher Queen'. Once she takes care of business, the Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate is eager to lace the four-ounce gloves anew and perhaps vie for two-sport supremacy.

The 23-year-old star told ONE Championship:

"If I can defend my title this time, I want to go back to Muay Thai because it will be more fun and fiercer. There will be elbows, clinch, and knee strikes, which are all weapons that I am good at."

Before striking gold in kickboxing, Phetjeeja breezed through her first four opponents in Muay Thai in the home of martial arts.

To be fair, the Thai heroine has every strike available in her toolbox, and it would be amazing to see her unleash her entire repertoire in Muay Thai.

Phetjeeja seeking a champion vs champion showdown with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues successfully defended her atomweight Muay Thai crown over the weekend with an incredible fourth-round TKO over Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29.

In the same interview with ONE, 'The Queen' once again expressed her desire for two-sport supremacy by sharing the ring with the Brazilian mom-champ to determine the best 115-pound female striker in the world.

"I have been eyeing the Muay Thai gold for a year now. I want to have the chance to meet Allycia, the champion, as well. I have been wanting to challenge her for a long time."

Watch Phetjeeja's next title defense at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang live on PPV via watch.onefc.com.

