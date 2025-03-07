“There will be some pressure” - Atomweight Muay Thai queen Phetjeeja on fighting in enemy territory vs. Kana in Saitama

Phetjeeja expects there to be some pressure when she steps into enemy territory on Sunday, March 23.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Phetjeeja is scheduled to put her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship on the line against former Krush and K-1 titleholder Kana Morimoto at ONE 171: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

It will be one of five massive world title tilts scheduled for the mega-sized event in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

Defending her title in Kana's home country, Phetjeeja recognizes that the weight on her shoulders will be heavy, but it's nothing she isn't prepared to handle:

"This time I stopped [fighting] for a long time and have to go to fight in Japan in her home country," she said during an interview with ONE Championship. "There will be some pressure from the local cheers, so I will try to control myself and not get nervous. I will only focus on the fight ahead of me."

Thus far, 'The Queen' is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, including her title-winning performances against Anissa Meksen and Janet Todd.

Phetjeeja was very impressed with Kana's win over Moa Carlsson at ONE Friday Fights 95

Phetjeeja was sitting in the front row at ONE Friday Fights 95 in January when Kana Morimoto scored her first win under the ONE banner.

Looking back on the Japanese star's performance, 'The Queen' recalls being very impressed with what she saw. Particularly, Kana's ability to throw her weapons at a fast and frequent pace:

"In the fight that Kana fought Moa, I came to watch her from ringside," she added. "She fought better than in her first fight against Anissa. She can throw weapons more often."

ONE 172 will be Kana's third promotional appearance, but her success in K-1 — winning the Flyweight World Grand Prix and capturing the division's top prize — has more than prepared her for a shot at 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Who leaves with their hand raised and the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship wrapped around their waist?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

