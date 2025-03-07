Phetjeeja recognizes the threat Kana brings ahead of highly anticipated showdown: “She can throw weapons more often”

Phetjeeja believes Kana Morimoto fought better in her second ONE Championship appearance compared to her debut.

Ad

In December 2024, Kana made her highly-anticipated promotional debut. She ultimately suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Anissa Meksen.

One month later, the Japanese female striker bounced back with a unanimous decision win against Moa Carlsson.

On March 23, Kana has an opportunity to become a world champion when she challenges women's atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja at ONE 172.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an interview with ONE, Phetjeeja had this to say about Kana's first two fights with the promotion:

Ad

Trending

"In the fight that Kana fought Moa, I came to watch her from ringside. She fought better than in her first fight against Anissa. She can throw weapons more often."

Phetjeeja last fought in March 2024, defeating Janet Todd by unanimous decision in kickboxing. The Thai striker holds undefeated promotional records of 4-0 in Muay Thai and 2-0 in kickboxing.

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Kana Morimoto's home country of Japan.

Ad

In the main event, Japanese legend Takeru Segawa will create fireworks in a flyweight kickboxing bout against Thai megastar Rodtang.

ONE 172 also features four title fights besides Phetjeeja vs. Kana, including Superlek vs. Nabil Anane to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

Phetjeeja has plan to take out Kana Morimoto and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Phetjeeja is focused on defending her kickboxing world title against Kana. With that said, the Thai superstar hasn't lost her interest in becoming a two-sport world champion later this year.

During an interview with ONE, Phetjeeja had this to say about wanting to challenge atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues:

Ad

"I have been eyeing the Muay Thai gold for a year now. I want to have the chance to meet Allycia, the champion, as well. I have been wanting to challenge her for a long time."

Similar to Phetjeeja, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has an upcoming title defense before they potentially clash in a champion vs. champion matchup.

On Friday, March 7, Rodrigues will headline ONE Fight Night 29 when she defends her atomweight Muay Thai throne against Maria McManamon.

Ad

McManamon stepped in on short notice to replace the injured Shir Cohen.

ONE Fight Night 29 can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.