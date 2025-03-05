“It’s not new for me” - Battle-hardened Phetjeeja says entering enemy territory no longer fazes her 

Fighting in hostile territory is just another day in the office for Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. The reigning ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion has been competing around the world since she was a teenager, and there's no hint of nerves in her at the idea of facing Kana Morimoto in front of a roaring home crowd at ONE 172.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja said:

"It's not new for me to compete overseas. I've competed in Muay Thai and shoot boxing in Japan twice, and once in Muay Thai in China. But for boxing, I've competed overseas in more than 10 countries."

With 12 Japanese warriors featuring on the ONE 172 fight card, the Saitama Super Arena is sure to be filled a wild Japanese crowd. It's all the same for 'The Queen' - all she has to do is block out the noise and get the job done.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"Her cheers that day should be deafening" - Phetjeeja prepared to enter enemy territory in title defense versus Kana in Japan

There's no denying the power boost that comes from a huge crowd cheering you on. Kana Morimoto will have the home-crowd advantage at Saitama Super Arena on March 23. As a former K-1 Champion holding her throne for four straight years, the Japanese star no doubt has a devoted fanbase ready to erupt when she steps into the ring.

Ad

Phetjeeja is well aware, saying:

"Kana's advantage could be that this event is held in her home. She should be familiar with the atmosphere and the energy from the fans. Her cheers that day should be deafening."

But rather than let it get to her, 'The Queen' embraces the challenge. High-pressure situations are her comfort zone, and if her fight record is any indicator, she will silence the crowd with her relentless offence as she hunts for a knockout.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom vs Kana Morimoto is one of five title fights that feature on the stacked ONE 172 card. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on March 23. Buy tickets here or catch the action via livestream on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.