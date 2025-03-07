“A well-matched fight” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues expects an intriguing clash of styles versus Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues expects her fight with Marie McManamon to deliver an intriguing clash of styles. Returning to the main event spotlight on Friday, March 7, Rodrigues will put her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against one of the UK's most promising prospects.

Originally, Rodrigues was set to square off with Shir Cohen, but the Fairtex Training Center standout was forced to bow out due to an injury. Now, McManamon will step in with an opportunity to capture 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold in her promotional debut.

During a recent interview with ONE, Rodrigues expressed excitement for her impending showdown with the Irish lass kicker, believing that their unique styles will make for one hell of a main event inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

“It’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be a well-matched fight because of our styles," Rodrigues said. "I am happy with my opponent.”

Marie McManamon ready to make the most of her opportunity against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

While ONE Championship fans are undoubtedly familiar with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues — a seven-time world champion — Marie McManamon will likely be a new name and face for those tuning in. But don't let that fool you.

Training out of Knowlesy Academy — the same gym that gave us ONE bantamweight kickboxing world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty and his brother, Freddie Haggerty — McManamon has emerged as one of the United Kingdom's premiere female Muay Thai athletes.

Thus far, she's already captured titles under the Victory League and Roar Fighting Championship banners, proving she's more than capable of competing under pressure. Will the bright lights of martial arts' biggest global stage prove to be too much for the 34-year-old, or will McManamon make the most of her opportunity and take a ONE world title back home to the UK?

ONE Fight Night 29 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, March 7.

