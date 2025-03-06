“I like her style” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues praises Marie McManamon for valiantly stepping up on late notice

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will defend her world title this week against Marie McManamon, a late-replacement opponent who she is intrigued to take on. Rodrigues was initially scheduled to take on the Shir Cohen of Israel in the headlining title match at ONE Fight Night 29 on March 7 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but the latter had to withdraw due to injury.

Ad

In came McManamon, a veteran campaigner in the European Muay Thai scene and is fighting out of The Knowlesy Academy in the United Kingdom like ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking with ONE Championship in an interview, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shared her thoughts on the Irish challenger and taking the fight on short notice, saying:

“Before I was offered the fight, I didn’t know Marie, and from the little I’ve seen of her, I like her style."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

ONE Fight Night 29 will mark the third time that Rodrigues defends the atomweight Muay Thai gold. She retained the championship belt in her last match in March last year with a decision victory over Spanish challenger Cristina Morales.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues draws continued inspiration from her family

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has her family with her every step of her martial arts journey, and she appreciates the role her loved ones have played.

Ad

She spoke about the importance of family in same interview with ONE Championship in line with her scheduled title defense at ONE Fight Night 29. In particular, she made a mention of her sister, Andressa.

The 29-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout said:

"My mother already lived with me here and now my sister. I still can't believe it. We were always very close, we fought like any siblings would, but we always made peace. She is my best friend."

Ad

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues made her ONE Championship debut in August 2020 and immediately made a huge impression, becoming the new atomweight Muay Thai world champion by beating Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex by majority decision.

She was out for nearly three years after as she became a mother but when she returned, she has hardly skipped a beat, maintaining her standing as atomweight champion in her two matches since.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.