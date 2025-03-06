  • home icon
  "I'm number one" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues confident in her preparations versus new opponent Marie McManamon

“I’m number one” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues confident in her preparations versus new opponent Marie McManamon

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 06, 2025 08:44 GMT
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Marie McManamon - Photo by ONE Championship
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Marie McManamon - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is confident she will walk out of the hallowed Lumpinee Stadium this weekend with her 26 pounds of gold still intact.

Rodrigues will put her coveted belt on the line against ONE Championship debutant Marie McManamon of Ireland and the United Kingdom, and the 26-year-old star wants to prove she still belongs at the top of the heap.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues talked about her upcoming showdown with McManamon on U.S. primetime.

The 26-year-old mom-champ said:

"As I said, I’m very focused, and I’m well prepared. I’ve been training for a long time, and I’m very confident, even though she is a good fighter. But so am I, right? I’m number one."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will put her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Irish-English star Marie McManamon.

The two square off in the main event at ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues living the life of her dreams in Thailand with mother and sister: "I still can’t believe it"

From their hardships thousands of miles away in Brazil, to the pristine tropical waters of Phuket, Thailand, reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is thankful to have both her mother and sister living with her in Asia.

Sometimes, she can't even believe her life is real. Rodrigues spoke about how close she is to her family. She told ONE:

"My mother already lived with me here and now my sister. I still can’t believe it. We were always very close, we fought like any siblings would, but we always made peace. She is my best friend."

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
