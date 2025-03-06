“She inspires me” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues opens up on how "very hardworking" sister Andressa spurs her to greater heights

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' greatest inspiration is her sister. The three-time ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday night, March 7, for a loaded ONE Fight Night 29 card on Amazon Prime Video.

Rodrigues will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against ONE newcomer Marie McManamon at the event.

Speaking with ONE Championship before stepping back into the spotlight for the main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues discussed the inspiration she draws from her hard-working sister, Andressa.

“She always gives me a lot of advice, especially about life. She also inspires me a lot because of all the strength and determination she has to succeed in life," Rodrigues said.

She added:

"She has always been a very hardworking girl. She tells me that I inspire her, but in reality she inspires me. She always teaches me to keep fighting and doing my best every day.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues goes for her third successful title defense at ONE Fight Night 29

ONE Fight Night 29 will be Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' third time defending the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Previously, the Phuket Fight Club product successfully defended her gold against Janet Tood and Cristina Morales. Rodrigues is also one of the few women to hold a victory over three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

This time around, she'll face a tough test when she meets one of the UK's top female Muay Thai prospects, Marie McManamon.

Though she may be relatively unknown on the global stage, McManamon has made a name for herself in Europe, capturing titles in both Victory League and Roar Fighting Championship.

Will McManamon bring a ONE world championship back home to the UK, or will Allycia Hellen Rodrigues's continued dominance over the division spoil McManamon's big debut?

ONE Fight Night 29 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, March 7.

