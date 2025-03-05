“She is my best friend” - Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues credits her close family ties as key to her success

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues credits the success she is having in her career to the strong ties she has with her family, particularly his mother and sister, who have been there for her since the start.

Rodrigues mentioned it in an interview with ONE Championship, in line with her scheduled title defense on March 7 at ONE Fight Night 29 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodrigues underscored the role that her family has played in her martial arts journey, including her sister, Andressa, whom she considers as her best friend, saying:

“My mother already lived with me here and now my sister. I still can’t believe it. We were always very close, we fought like any siblings would, but we always made peace. She is my best friend.”

Rodrigues will once again draw inspiration from her sister and the rest of her family as she defends her world title for the third time at ONE Fight Night 29. She will take on the challenge of ONE newcomer, Marie McManamon, who is competing out of The Knowlesy Academy in the United Kingdom.

She is coming off her successful defense in March last year over Spanish challenger Cristina Morales, winning by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Marie McManamon, a replacement opponent of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 29

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' opponent at ONE Fight Night 29, Marie McManamon, comes in as a late-replacement opponent after the original challenger had to withdraw because of an injury suffered during training.

The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion was initially scheduled to take on fellow Brazilian Shir Cohen in a title showdown before the latter was rendered a no-go last weekend.

In McManamon, Rodrigues is up against an opponent who hones her skills at The Knowlesy Academy, also the home team of reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty. She has had success in the European Muay Thai scene, winning championship titles in different tournament promotions.

