Marie McManamon steps in to face Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for atomweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 29

There has been a shift in the main event of ONE Fight Night 29 this Friday, March 7, as Irish-British slugger Marie McManamon will now step in to challenge ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The Brazilian's initial opponent, Shir Cohen, withdrew from the main event of the organization's latest American primetime showcase inside the Lumpinee Stadium due to an injury during fight camp.

ONE Championship revealed the news on its site over the weekend.

Rodrigues has dominated the atomweight Muay Thai division since opening her promotional account with a solid victory over then-divisional queen Stamp Fairtex.

The Phuket Fight Club affiliate used her pinpoint accuracy and lightning-quick attacks to upset the three-sport world champion on her way to 26 pounds of gold.

Since then, after taking time off to give birth and start her family, the 26-year-old registered a couple more triumphs against former two-sport queen Janet Todd and Cristina Morales.

Her only promotional loss came in a weight bracket above when she challenged then-champion Smilla Sundell for her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

There are few flaws within the Brazilian's complete arsenal, and she'll look to rely on her all-around prowess to make it a debut to forget for McManamon in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 29.

The 34-year-old, who trains out of Knowlesy Academy alongside Jonathan Haggerty and Freddie Haggerty, however, will be on the hunt to dig up Rodrigues' flaws from the start to better her chances at victory inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

McManamon has defeated the very best within the United Kingdom scene on her way to the Victory League and Roar Fighting championship titles.

While Rodrigues will certainly be a massive step up in challenge, the debutant has left a lasting impression wherever she has competed.

So fans can expect her to do the same when she fights under the bright lights of the global stage at ONE Fight Night 29 this Friday, March 7.

ONE Fight Night 29 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America, live in U.S. primetime for free.

ONE Fight Night 29 full card:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (C) vs. Marie McManamon (ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title)

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Parham Gheirati (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Soe Lin Oo vs. Dmitrii Kovtun (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Shamil Erdogan vs. Gilberto Galvao (MMA - light heavyweight)

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (MMA - bantamweight)

Mohamed Younes Rabah vs. Nonthachai Jitmuangnon (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Joshua Perreira vs. Banma Duoji (MMA - flyweight)

Katsuki Kitano vs. Stefan Korodi (Muay Thai - 148-pounds)

Diogo Reis vs. Shoya Ishiguro (Submission grappling - flyweight)

Yu Yau Pui vs. Martyna Kierczynska (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Sanzhar Zakirov (MMA - 140-pounds)

