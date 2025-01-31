ONE Friday Fights 95 full results and recap: Jaosuayai flatlines Yodlekpet for third successive win

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 95, Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi took a significant stride in his bid to land a six-figure deal on the ONE Championship main roster with a cracking finish of Yodlekpet Or Atchariya.

That said, the 23-year-old Sor Dechapan affiliate had to deal with Yodlekpet's immense pressure before the highlight-reel moment arrived inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this past Friday, Jan. 31.

'The Destroyer' was up to his usual antics, sliding in with pressure and power to catch Jaosuayai off guard.

While that looked to have worked for the majority of the duel, the youngster switched the flow of the tie before the midway point of the second canto to secure his fourth knockout on ONE Friday Fights.

He started the match-winning sequence off punches in bunches. And when he had his foe against the ropes, Jaosuayai mixed targets – a punch to the body and a pair of hooks on the jaw – to bag the knockout win at 1:35 of the frame.

Meanwhile, No.4-ranked contender Kiamran Nabati moved to a perfect 23-0 with a left hook that sent Ferrari Fairtex into the shadow realm in the opening round of their bantamweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Friday Fights 95.

Immediately after the bout, the Russian slugger made his intentions known, demanding a shot at the winner of the bantamweight world title unification matchup between divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 and interim titleholder Nabil Anane.

Earlier on at ONE Friday Fights 95, Kana dominated Swedish sensation Moa Carlsson in their three-round scrap.

The Japanese kickboxing icon and former K-1 world champion was rewarded for her fine showing with a shot at "The Queen" Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom's ONE Women's Atomweight Kickboxing World Title, which takes place at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

ONE Friday Fights 95 will be available via replay on ONE Championship's Youtube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 95 full results:

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi defeats Yodlekpet Or Atchariya via KO (right hand) at 1:35 of round two (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit defeats Pataknin Sinbimuaythai via TKO (leg kicks) at 2:24 of round one (Muay Thai – Strawweight)

Samingdam NF Looksuan defeats Moe Htet Aung via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 137 lbs catchweight)

Super Yay Chan defeats Dunk Lukporphrayasua via KO (right hand) at 2:46 of round one (Muay Thai – 140 lbs catchweight)

Padejsuk NF Looksuan defeats Danila Vasilikhin via TKO (knees to the body) at 2:10 of round two (Muay Thai – 122 lbs catchweight)

Jaroenporn TaiKubon defeats Fahjarat Sor Dechapan via KO (right hand) at 1:48 of round two (Muay Thai – 117 lbs catchweight)

Kiamran Nabati defeats Ferrari Fairtex via KO (left hook) at 1:56 of round one (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Mustafa Al Tekreeti defeats Eduard Saik via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Lightweight)

Eh Mwi defeats Muga Seto via KO (left hook) at 0:41 of round two (Muay Thai – 138 lbs catchweight)

Kana Morimoto defeats Moa Carlsson via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – Atomweight)

Robson de Oliveira defeats Kohei Wakabayashi via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27 of round one (MMA – Strawweight)

