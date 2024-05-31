ONE Friday Fights 65 results and recap: Jaosuayai's dynamite left hooks put Puengluang to sleep in two minutes

Puengluang Baanramba was a heavy favorite heading into his ONE Friday Fights 65 main event showdown on May 31. However, Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, had other ideas as he put an end to the former's perfect promotional run to return to winning ways.

The in-form 24-year-old warrior did not waste a split second getting the action underway inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, operating behind his feint kicks to set up crisp straights and crosses that came at menacing speed and power.

For a good minute of their flyweight Muay Thai war at least, all Jaosuayai could do was absorb what came his way. With little to no room to maneuver into attack, everything seemed bleak for the Sor Dechapan upstart on the latest edition of the promotion's ONE Friday Fights series.

Still, despite having his back against the ropes, the 22-year-old protected himself with a high guard while looking to time a counter to perfection.

And just as Puengluang ripped in with one more round of stinging combinations, Jaosuayai snuck in a snappy counter-left hook that instantly sent the aggressor down for the count inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Knowing he needed to pull one back of his own, Puengluang went to work with his hands after the restart. That, unfortunately, wasn't the best of ideas.

Jaosuayai beat his dance partner to the punch and connected with yet another left hook, this time, leaving Puengluang separated from his senses.

With his third knockout victory on ONE Friday Fights, the Sor Dechapan athlete moved to 4-2 in the promotion.

The entire replay of ONE Friday Fights 65 is available on the ONE Championship YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

ONE Friday Fights 65 full results:

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi beats Puengluang Baanramba via KO at 2:11 of R1 (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Petphupa Aekpujean beats Longern Sor Sommai via UD (Muay Thai - 130-pounds)

Petnumkhum Phundakrataburi vs Watcharaphon PK Saenchai (Muay Thai - 119-pounds)

Tahaneak Nayokatasala beats Petnongnoey Nokhhao KorMor11 via KO at 2:17 of R1 (Muay Thai - 119-pounds)

ManU Sitjanim beats Jongangsuk Sor Theppitak via UD (Muay Thai - 132-pounds)

Samransing Sitchalongsak beats Jingreedtong Kelasport via KO at 0:28 of R2 (Muay Thai - 128-pounds)

Abdulla Dayakaev beats Avatar PK Saenchai via MD (Muay Thai - 147-pounds)

Dmitriy Kireev beats Tun Min Aung via UD (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Zhang Jinhu beats Soichiro Arata via UD (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Carlo Bumina-ang beats Chayan Oorzhak via submission at 2:39 of R2 (MMA - bantamweight)

Ryosuke Honda beats Ryosuke Noda via UD (MMA - strawweight)

Hao Shuai beats Shiga Masahiro via UD (Muay Thai - 118-pounds)