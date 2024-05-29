"Electrifying all the time" - Denis Puric says nothing beats the feeling of competing inside 'legendary' Lumpinee Stadium

There isn't much that you can throw at a competitor like Denis Puric that he hasn't seen before due to his veteran status. 'The Bosnian Menace' is known for showing up, putting on a great fight, sending the fans home happy, and then going back to the gym to prepare for doing it all over again.

During his time in ONE Championship, the Team CSK athlete had the opportunity to compete in an iconic venue that has recently become a regular fixture for the promotion.

The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, is built to showcase the very best of striking sports with a tight and compact atmosphere that never fails to amaze.

In a recent interview with Bolasport.com, Denis Puric spoke about what it is like to fight inside those walls, which he did last time out:

"I love fighting in the Lumpinee, you know. That's a legendary venue right there. And, you know, it's always great atmosphere, great vibes, electrifying all the time. So it's always a fun fight there."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric will trade Lumpinee for something bigger this time out

As previously mentioned, the last time that fans saw Denis Puric in action was his fight at Lumpinee Stadium against Jacob Smith.

With a win and a next opponent already on his mind, the veteran secured himself a huge fight that is set to go down at ONE 167.

Puric is set to serve as the co-main event on a stacked card that is heading to the Impact Arena in Bangkok as he takes on Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a kickboxing bout.

It may be a different atmosphere than the Lumpinee Stadium shows, but you can be sure that the crowd will be on the edge of their seats for this one, following Puric's talk ahead of the fight.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card for free, live in U.S. primetime.

