"This is WAR" - Fans practically split on their support between Rodtang and Denis Puric's looming bloodbath at ONE 167

Fans had mixed predictions for the upcoming kickboxing battle between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric.

On April 5, Puric secured his second consecutive win with a unanimous decision against Jacob Smith. Following his impressive performance, 'The Bosnian Menace' called out ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, who is arguably the biggest superstar on the ONE Championship roster.

Puric didn't receive the Muay Thai world title shot he requested. Instead, the 39-year-old is scheduled to face Rodtang in a flyweight kickboxing bout on June 7 at ONE 167, which takes place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE recently shared a countdown graphic on Instagram and asked fans for their Rodtang vs. Denis Puric predictions. Several fans voiced their interest in the matchup and picked 'The Bosnian Menace' to emerge victorious:

"This is WAR"

"I know the bosnian menace is going to win 2nd round my prediction"

"@bosnian_menace all the way!!!"

Meanwhile, Rodtang's loyal supporters also appeared in the Instagram comment section:

"Rodtang still going to come out on top"

"@rodtang_jimungnon Iron man will win"

"Can't wait to see the iron man in action"

Fan Reactions

ONE 167, which features Rodtang vs. Puric and two world title fights, can be seen live and for free in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's at stake between Rodtang and Denis Puric at ONE 167?

It's unclear what ONE Championship will do with the winner of Rodtang vs. Denis Puric, but there are two potential scenarios.

Firstly, Rodtang could prove to be too much for Puric. If 'The Iron Man' emerges victorious, he could earn a ONE flyweight kickboxing world title shot against Superlek Kiatmoo9. The Thai superstars fought in a non-title Muay Thai bout in September 2023, with Superlek defeating Rodtang by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Puric has the power and aggressive fighting style to potentially pull off an upset against Rodtang. If 'The Bosnian Menace' secures the win, he would have a strong argument for a ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title shot in a rematch against 'The Iron Man.'