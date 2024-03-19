WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon looking as sharp as ever, hits the pads with malicious intent after suffering an injury to his left hand

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon looked sharp and healthy in a recently posted training video.

On January 28, Rodtang was supposed to fight Takeru Segawa in a must-see kickboxing bout for the ONE 165 main event. Unfortunately, the Thai superstar pulled out with a hand injury, leading to ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek stepping in and defeating Takeru.

The severity of Rodtang's injury was unclear, leaving fans wondering how long he would be sidelined. Luckily, 'The Iron Man' shared a video on Instagram earlier this month of him destroying pads in training, which can be seen below:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon last fought in September 2023 in a three-round Muay Thai bout against Superlek Kiatmoo9. The super-fight was initially supposed to be five rounds for Rodtang's ONE flyweight Muay Thai throne, but Superlek missed weight, leading to a change in matchup details.

The Thai superstars went to war in ONE Friday Fights 34 main event. Once the dust settled, Superlek emerged victorious by unanimous decision, settling the skills debate until they inevitably meet again.

Chatri Sityodtong says Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa is 'definitely' going to happen

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Takeru Segawa was undoubtedly an entertaining kickboxing fight. With that said, fans are still intrigued by seeing the must-see matchup between Takeru and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, which ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong promises to deliver.

During the ONE 165 post-fight press conference, Sityodtong had this to say about Rodtang vs. Takeru:

"For sure, Rodtang versus Takeru is going to happen, they both want it, they're both elite best-of-the-best strikers on the planet who like to bang, and somebody is going to get knocked out, and they want it, so definitely."

The triangle of warriors between Superlek, Rodtang, and Takeru will lead to several more legendary fights in the future. It's only a matter of time until Chatri Sityodtong provides an update on what's next for the three superstars.

Watch Sityodtong's comments below:

Expand Tweet