“He’s fully healed up” - Fans clamor for Japanese legend Takeru Segawa to take on Rodtang in impending return to action

Fans are thrilled to see Takeru Segawa recovering quickly from his leg injury.

On January 28, Takeru made his ONE Championship debut in the ONE 165 main event held in his home country of Japan. The kickboxing superstar was supposed to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon before the latter pulled out due to an injury, leading to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepping in.

Things didn’t go as planned for Takeru as Superlek battered the former three-division K-1 world champion’s legs before securing a unanimous decision win. In the ONE 165 aftermath, ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ revealed he would be sidelined for several months to recover from his injuries.

ONE recently released a video on Instagram of Takeru training with the following caption:

“Grindin’ hard 🥊🔥 Who’s next in the queue to go toe to toe with Takeru? @k1takeru”

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and voiced their excitement for Takeru’s impeding return to competition:

“We want the fight with Rodtang we didn't get!! 🙌🙌🙌🔥”

“After his last fight I’ll definitely be tuning in .🔥”

“Has to be Rodtang.”

“He's fully healed up.”

Instagram comments

Chatri Sityodtong says Takeru Segawa is ‘uncertain’ for next ONE Championship card in Japan

Following ONE 166, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong sat down for a post-fight press conference. When asked about ONE’s return to Japan, Sityodtong revealed they will release tickets and information on the event in the next few weeks.

Unfortunately, the ONE Championship Chairman and CEO had this to say about the uncertainty of Takeru Segawa fighting at the Tokyo-based event:

"We're going to be announcing our next Tokyo event next week or the week after, tickets go on sale in the next two weeks for Tokyo, Denver [in September] and Bangkok [in June]. Takeru is still uncertain right now because his knee is fractured in two places so let's see what happens. I don't know if Takeru is going to fight on this next card, I have no idea."

Although nothing has been confirmed, fans hope to see Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon fight later this year. There’s also a possibility of Rodtang fighting Superek in a Muay Thai rematch while Takeru recovers.

Expand Tweet