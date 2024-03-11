WATCH: Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa looks to be in fight shape after harrowing leg injury against Superlek

Words are simply not enough to describe the journey a fighter must take to return to prime form after suffering a devastating injury.

In the case of Takeru Segawa, the whole combat sports community has been eagerly waiting for news about his recovery.

Fans last saw the Japanese kickboxing megastar make his ONE Championship debut this past January against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the hopes of producing an upset defeat and claiming the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in stunning fashion.

That did not happen, as Superlek’s focus on chopping down Takeru’s lead leg worked to perfection, as he repeatedly targeted it throughout the five-round war. ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ refused to quit, but later revealed that his left knee was broken in two places.

With such an injury hanging over his head, fans wondered when he would be fighting again as it could mean that he would be out for an extended amount of time.

Taking to Instagram to showcase his recovery, Takeru’s superhuman strength and resilience was on full display as he worked on his world-class striking with his trainer Masakazu Watanabe.

Takeru Segawa becomes instant fan-favorite

Already a respected figure in the world of kickboxing, putting on a show for the fans like he did against Superlek was bound to get many fans who were yet to see his fights throw their support behind him.

That was exactly what happened after the fight as Takeru was lauded by fans and fighters alike for his rousing performance against Superlek.

ONE Championship is yet to reveal when Takeru will be fully ready to fight again, though many are hoping that it will be against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon - his original opponent at ONE 165 this past January.