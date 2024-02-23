Japanese megastar Takeru reveals his left knee is “broken in two places” following world title showdown against Superlek in Tokyo

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa made his long-awaited ONE Championship debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165, and they gave fans one of the best kickboxing bouts in recent memory.

He endured five rounds’ worth of leg kicks as Superlek stayed true to his mission of negating his aggressive nature by taking out his legs as early as possible.

To his credit, Takeru did not back down despite limping throughout the better part of the fight and even put together an anime-like combo in the third round, but it was just not enough for the victory.

Takeru would later reveal that he had suffered a torn muscle in his thigh thanks to Superlek’s thunderous kicks.

The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ recently took to Instagram to provide an update on his injury and just how bad it was as translated from Japanese:

“The swelling in my leg finally went down and I had an MRI done. My knee was broken in two places. When I cut the low kick in the 1st round, I felt like my knee was going to break."

Takeru continued:

"Some people say they wish they had cut it. I think if I had cut it, my knee would have been broken and I wouldn't have been able to stand. This is also my weakness. It will take more time though, so that I can move on to the next one.”

Japanese kickboxing legend consoles Takeru

The beating Takeru took was no joke and so severe that he had to be wheeled out of the Ariake Arena after vehemently apologizing to the fans inside the ONE ring.

Backstage, the legendary Masato Kobayashi shared a heartwarming moment with Takeru and even spoke about potentially training when he is ready to fight once more.