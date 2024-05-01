Denis Puric promises to unleash hell on Rodtang inside Impact Arena: “He’s in for a lot of f***ing power”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing star Denis Puric will finally get what he's been hunting for - a bout with the great Rodtang Jitmuangnon. On June 7 at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Bosnian Menace' will square off with 'The Iron Man' in a three-round non-title kickboxing bout.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Puric told us what to expect when he locks horns with the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion:

“He's in for a lot of f***ing power. I have nothing but respect for Rodtang, and, you know, he's the best in the world, and, you know, us fighters, we come to fight the best, especially when we're going to perform on the biggest stage in the world.”

Watch the full interview here:

Rodtang vs. Denis Puric is a match made in heaven. Both warriors don't seem to know the meaning of taking a step back. They both have a penchant for moving forward like a freight train. Come ONE 167, one of these steel locomotives will be derailed. Tune in to find out.

Denis Puric has been hunting for Rodtang ever since ONE Championship debut

Denis Puric debuted in the ONE Championship back in May 2022 against Sherzod Zabutov of Kyrgyzstan. Since then, 'The Bosnian Menace' compiled a 3-2 record in the promotion. As it turned out, the Bosnian striker has been calling out the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king as early as 2022.

Puric's most recent win was last month at ONE Fight Night 21, against former Rodtang foe Jacob Smith. Before facing Smith, Puric made some bold claims, telling ONE:

"I'm here for Rodtang and Rodtang only. I'm just touching these guys up because ONE wants me to. But they can't hide Rodtang from me forever. He's gonna have to come out sooner or later."

Puric went on to defeat Smith via a unanimous decision in an exciting three-round battle. Watch him lock horns with Rodtang next at ONE 167, airing live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.