“Makes it hard for me to predict her movement” - Phetjeeja reveals the most underrated aspect of Kana’s game

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand knows she will be in for a fight when she takes on upcoming opponent, Japanese kickboxing veteran 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto.

The 23-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout says Kana is a legitimate threat to her reign and she will not be taking the Japanese fighter lightly when the two meet in the world's largest martial arts organization later this month.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja talked about Kana's distinct fighting style and what makes the Japanese athlete such a difficult matchup.

'The Queen' said:

"She can fight with both southpaw or orthodox style. Her switching between stances makes it hard for me to predict her movement."

If anyone can pull it off, Phetjeeja sure can. The 23-year-old Thai star has made a habit of beating the biggest and best names, and Kana is just another blip on the radar.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom to defend atomweight gold against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172 in Japan

Atomweight kickboxing titleholder 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand is set to defend her ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title against Japanese veteran 'Krusher Queen' Kana Morimoto.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com, or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

