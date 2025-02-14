FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai superstar Phetjeeja goes legend hunting in clinical victory over kickboxing icon Anissa Meksen

At ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom achieved a career-defining moment.

The Thai sensation had already dazzled fans earlier that year, dominating her competition in Muay Thai before stepping into the unfamiliar realm of kickboxing. Unfazed by the challenge, she faced the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title on the aforementioned card.

ONE Championship recently uploaded the full fight of this thrilling contest on YouTube:

Meksen — long regarded as the pound-for-pound best in women’s kickboxing — found herself on the receiving end of Phetjeeja’s relentless assault from the opening bell.

'The Queen' showcased impeccable combinations, and every time her boxing landed, Meksen’s head snapped back. The judges saw it clearly, awarding Phetjeeja a unanimous decision victory.

The five-round bout proved to be a defining moment for Phetjeeja, who demonstrated that she is not just about raw power — her technique also allows her to go toe-to-toe with high-profile opponents and emerge victorious.

Phetjeeja then cemented her status as the undisputed ruler of the division when she dethroned lineal world champion Janet Todd by unanimous decision to unify the belts at ONE Fight Night 20 in March 2024.

Phetjeeja battles Kana at ONE 172

In her next assignment, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom faces another formidable opponent, as she stakes her 26 pounds of gold at ONE 172, scheduled for March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Her ring counterpart is none other than Japanese knockout artist Kana Morimoto, a 32-year-old former K-1 champion known for her devastating punching power.

Though Phetjeeja has been nearly unbeatable so far, Kana’s one-punch knockout ability and top-tier experience could be enough to end the Thai champion’s reign.

Moreover, the challenger will also have the advantage of a passionate Japanese crowd rallying behind her in Saitama.

