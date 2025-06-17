Featherweight Muay Thai fireworks between Nontachai and Abdulla Dayakaev added to ONE Fight Night 33

Two explosive strikers are set to collide in a featherweight Muay Thai tiff at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video.

Thai sensation Nontachai Jitmuangnon will look to stretch his undefeated ONE record against Russian knockout artist Abdulla 'Smash Boy' Dayakaev of Russia on July 11 inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nontachai, a longtime training partner of former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, earned his promotional contract through the Road to ONE: Thailand tournament.

He maintained his pristine record with three straight victories, capped off by a spectacular finish against dangerous veteran Dmitrii Kovtun.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Dayakaev has already established himself as one of the promotion's most devastating finishers. The Russian powerhouse boasts seven victories in eight appearances, with five of those wins coming by way of frightening knockouts.

His most notable stoppage win came against one of the most respected mainstays of the bantamweight Muay Thai division, Saempatech Fairtex, at ONE Fight Night 31 last month.

'Smash Boy' will be making his featherweight Muay Thai debut and seeks to make a good first impression in his new weight class.

Both fearless warriors are expected to bring aggressive, high-octane striking styles that promise to bring fireworks for fight fans across the globe.

Confirmed fights for ONE Fight Night 33

The developing ONE Fight Night 33 event already has some bangers lined up, including a pivotal featherweight Muay Thai showdown between Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah.

Vladimir Kuzmin vs Stefan Korodi (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Izaak Mitchell vs Francisco Lo (welterweight submission grappling)

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (bantamweight MMA)

Chihiro Sawada vs Macarena Aragon (atomweight MMA)

Ilya Freymanov vs Pedro Dantas (featherweight MMA)

ONE Fight Night 33 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for more updates.

