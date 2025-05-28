"Let's see how I evolve" - Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues plans for possible MMA debut in 2026

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has revealed ambitious plans to expand her martial arts repertoire with a potential transition to mixed martial arts as early as next year.

Ad

She has dominated her division since dethroning Thai striking maestro Stamp Fairtex in 2020, and she's already been busy laying the groundwork for a new competitive challenge beyond the striking realm.

"I decided to train jiu-jitsu because I intend to fight MMA," Allycia Hellen Rodrigues told ONE Championship. "If everything goes well, I intend to debut in MMA next year."

Her world-class striking weapons will definitely trouble the most elite warriors in the promotion's atomweight MMA discipline. She's light on her feet and possesses plenty of power with either limb.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Phuket Fight Club martial artist spots a perfect four wins from as many matches in the atomweight Muay Thai division, earning three more victories over former two-sport queen Janet Todd, Cristina Morales, and Marie McManamon.

Before any talk about a move to the all-encompassing sport, however, Rodrigues' radar is fully locked on her fourth world title defense when she takes on dangerous Israeli challenger Shir Cohen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6.

Ad

Ad

Stamp envisions an all-out war between Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Shir Cohen

Like most fight fans, three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex predicts an all-out brawl when Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends her crown against Cohen inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Pattaya-based fighter is confident her Fairtex Training Center teammate, Cohen, will give the Brazilian mum-champ a run for her money. That said, she expects Rodrigues to be at her ferocious best come fight night.

Ad

"It's really exciting for me, and I'm excited for Shir also. It's the first time for belt, right? Then I feel like it's [going to be] a really good fight. And Allycia is really strong, but Shir is pretty strong also," Stamp told the South China Morning Post.

Watch the interview here:

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers, live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.