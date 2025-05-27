Challenger Shir Cohen shows respect for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' complete skillset: "She's very good and very strong"

Israeli striking star Shir Cohen has recognized the championship experience of reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ahead of their championship clash on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 26.

Cohen and Rodrigues will headline the exciting card in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and during her pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the former lauded the latter for her elite skills and invaluable experience, as she stated:

"She's very experienced as well. She is more experienced than me, especially under Muay Thai rules. And she's very good and very strong."

Cohen wants to maximize her first crack at the coveted 26-pound golden belt as she swept her first three bouts under the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 24-year-old striking phenom TKO'ed Teodora Kirilova in the second round of her promotional debut in March 2024 at ONE Fight Night 20, before beating Francisca Vera and Amy Pirnie by points in her next two fights in August 2024 and October 2024, respectively.

Shir Cohen reveals her additional motivation against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in their ONE Fight Night 32 tilt

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Cohen also shared her additional motivation against Rodrigues besides dethroning her as the division's undisputed queen.

According to Cohen, she wants to avenge the loss of her Fairtex Training Center teammate Stamp Fairtex against Rodrigues, as she defeated the former three-sport world champion in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed card, as the striking menace proclaimed:

"I don't feel pressure. It gives me more motivation because if I can get this for Stamp and for the team, I will feel proud of myself."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

