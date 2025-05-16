Allycia Hellen Rodrigues-Shir Cohen world title duel locked in for ONE Fight Night 32 main event

ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against Shir Cohen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32.

The Brazilian's world title defense will descend upon Bangkok's decorated Lumpinee Stadium in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6.

Rodrigues has maintained a perfect record in the atomweight division since capturing the title from three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex in her promotional debut at ONE: A New Breed in August 2020.

Following a hiatus to welcome her child, the Brazilian striking sensation returned in triumphant fashion at ONE Fight Night 8 in 2023, unifying the divisional crowns with a victory over interim titleholder Janet Todd.

Most recently, the fighting pride of Phuket Fight Club showcased her world-class pedigree at ONE Fight Night 29, where she methodically dismantled Marie McManamon en route to a fourth-round TKO victory.

Cohen, meanwhile, enters this golden opportunity at ONE Fight Night 32 on a remarkable momentum since joining the world's largest martial arts organization last year.

The Israeli athlete, who represents Fairtex Training Center, has racked up a flawless 3-0 record against Teodora Kirilova, Francisca Vera, and Amy Pirnie.

While Rodrigues IQ and accuracy are her primary weapons of destruction, Choen's aggression and high-volume striking approach should turn this scheduled five-round scrap into an intriguing clash of styles.

Will Cohen shock the world inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Rodrigues extend her impressive world championship legacy in ONE Championship?

ONE Fight Night 32 will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free.

ONE Fight Night 32 lineup

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (c) vs. Shir Cohen (ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship)

Nakrob Fairtex vs. Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Alibeg Rasulov vs. Maurice Abevi (MMA - lightweight)

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Dmitrii Kovtun (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Johan Estupinan vs. Taiki Naito (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Ibragim Dauev vs. Magomed Akaev (MMA - featherweight)

Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Elmehdi El Jamari (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Nicolas Vigna vs. Dzhabir Dzhabrailov (MMA - lightweight)

