"Let the fireworks fly" - Fans hyped up for world title barnburner between Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 32

Muay Thai rising star Shir Cohen will try to change the future of the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai division by unseating the reigning Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, and fans are excited to see the elite strikers throw down.

Ad

Cohen was supposed to challenge the Brazilian superstar for the crown last March at ONE Fight Night 29, but an injury during training camp shunted the Israeli off the card.

Taking to Instagram, the world's largest martial arts promotion revealed that Cohen will have her chance to take the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship from Rodrigues in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32.

Check out the announcement graphic below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The comments section was filled with fans raring to see them go at it, writing:

"Awe Man, let the fireworks 🎆 fly. Great flight coming 🙌👌💪"

"🔥💙🔥💙oooooo' ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @shir_fairtex show them how it's done"

"The queen is in the game! Lets go!!!! @allycia_phuketfightclub🔥🇧🇷"

"@allycia_phuketfightclub the champ 🔥🔥🔥"

"I'm so proud of this woman 🔥👏🙌 @shir_fairtex."

"Good luck Champ Shir 🙌"

Ad

"@allycia_phuketfightclub the Queen 🔥😍"

"Go Shir!!!!"

"Great card🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues gets her wish to test Shir Cohen's quality

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues thoroughly dominated Shir Cohen's last-minute replacement Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29 to the tune of a fourth-round TKO.

In the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Rodrigues declared her desire to see what makes the 24-year-old Cohen tick:

"I'm ready for everyone. But if you can put Shir, I want to fight her. And everyone, I'm here."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.