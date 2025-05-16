"Let the fireworks fly" - Fans hyped up for world title barnburner between Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 32

Muay Thai rising star Shir Cohen will try to change the future of the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai division by unseating the reigning Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, and fans are excited to see the elite strikers throw down.
Cohen was supposed to challenge the Brazilian superstar for the crown last March at ONE Fight Night 29, but an injury during training camp shunted the Israeli off the card.
Taking to Instagram, the world's largest martial arts promotion revealed that Cohen will have her chance to take the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship from Rodrigues in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32.
Check out the announcement graphic below:
The comments section was filled with fans raring to see them go at it, writing:
"Awe Man, let the fireworks 🎆 fly. Great flight coming 🙌👌💪"
"🔥💙🔥💙oooooo' ❤️🔥❤️🔥 @shir_fairtex show them how it's done"
"The queen is in the game! Lets go!!!! @allycia_phuketfightclub🔥🇧🇷"
"@allycia_phuketfightclub the champ 🔥🔥🔥"
"I'm so proud of this woman 🔥👏🙌 @shir_fairtex."
"Good luck Champ Shir 🙌"
"@allycia_phuketfightclub the Queen 🔥😍"
"Go Shir!!!!"
"Great card🔥"
ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues gets her wish to test Shir Cohen's quality
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues thoroughly dominated Shir Cohen's last-minute replacement Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29 to the tune of a fourth-round TKO.
In the post-fight interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Rodrigues declared her desire to see what makes the 24-year-old Cohen tick:
"I'm ready for everyone. But if you can put Shir, I want to fight her. And everyone, I'm here."