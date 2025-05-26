“I will feel proud of myself” - Shir Cohen admits desire to avenge teammate Stamp in world title fight vs Allyicia Hellen Rodrigues

Shir Cohen is on a mission to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a world champion when she challenges Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32.

Ad

Apart from chasing a career milestone, the Israeli striker also has redemption in mind, given the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion's history with her teammate and good friend, Stamp Fairtex.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the biggest fight of her career, Cohen said she's looking forward to collecting 26 pounds of gold and avenging Stamp in the process inside Lumpinee Stadium on June 6:

“I don’t feel pressure. It gives me more motivation because if I can get this for Stamp and for the team, I will feel proud of myself.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Rodrigues began her reign of terror in the 115-pound Muay Thai ranks when she dethroned Stamp back in 2020. The Brazilian 'mom-champ' hasn't looked back since, defending her crown against formidable foes like Janet Todd, Cristina Morales, and Marie McManamon.

Meanwhile, Shir Cohen understands the tough challenge in front of her, but won't back down an inch. The 24-year-old rising star earned her shot following a 3-0 start in the promotion, including her impressive victory against Amy Pirnie in her last outing.

Ad

Will Shir Cohen shock the world at ONE Fight Night 32?

Shir Cohen's utmost trust in her abilities has allowed her to flourish in the bright lights of ONE.

For instance, she was considered the underdog against Pirnie at ONE Fight Night 25 last year, considering her Scottish foe held a ridiculous 22-fight winning streak at the time.

Ad

The proud Israeli warrior, however, bravely traded strike for strike against the notorious heavy hitter and took home the unanimous decision nod.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, however, is a completely different monster.

Will the Fairtex Training Center athlete continue defying the odds at ONE Fight Night 31? We'll find out this coming Friday, live in US Primetime. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.