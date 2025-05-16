WATCH: World title contender Shir Cohen gets slicing in her dominant showing against Chilean foe in Bangkok barnburner

Muay Thai sensation Shir Cohen has quickly risen through the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai division, and many noticed her world champion potential when she went toe-to-toe with Francisca Vera in August 2024.
Looking to build off her sensational second-round TKO of Teodora Kirilova in March of that year, Cohen leaned on her speed advantage to pepper Vera's lead leg to open the bout.
Alongside her crushing leg kicks, Cohen's boxing abilities also shone in their three-round war. She landed slick punch-heavy combinations punctuated by slashing elbows while the Chilean tried her best to keep up for the remainder of the fight. Ultimately, Cohen won the bout via unanimous decision.
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
2024 turned out to be a monumental year for the Israeli standout as she notched her third consecutive win in ONE at the expense of heavy-handed Scottish slugger Amy Pirnie in October.
Now, Cohen is gearing up to challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.
ONE Fight Night 32 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Shir Cohen was supposed to challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in March
Shir Cohen's attempt to dethrone Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was supposed to take place this past March at ONE Fight Night 29.
Unfortunately, the Fairtex Training Center affiliate was forced to withdraw from the event after suffering an injury during training camp. Rodrigues instead defended the gold against Marie McManamon.
While in her corner ahead of the fifth round, the British-Irish challenger's cornermen chose to stop the fight as she had taken too much damage, allowing the Brazilian to retain the gold via TKO.