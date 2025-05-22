  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Talk about intimidating" - Fans feel the sheer aura Allycia Hellen Rodrigues holds ahead of world title defense against Shir Cohen

"Talk about intimidating" - Fans feel the sheer aura Allycia Hellen Rodrigues holds ahead of world title defense against Shir Cohen

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified May 22, 2025 16:52 GMT
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (left), Shir Cohen (left) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (left), Shir Cohen (left) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Fans are well aware that Allycia Hellen Rodrigues isn't taking her next outing lightly. With just two weeks to go before she defends her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, the Brazilian star is in full beast mode.

Ad

Rodrigues is set to put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against Israeli challenger Shir Cohen in a five-round showdown, airing live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

To build hype for her return to action, ONE Championship dropped a carousel of training footage on Instagram — featuring Rodrigues' intense pad work and drills.

Check out the compilation of training clips uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The clips are currently making rounds on social media, with fans flooding the comment section in awe — many equally impressed and intimidated by Rodrigues' ferocity amid the preparations:

Comments from Instagram
Comments from Instagram

This kind of intensity is expected from the 27-year-old, whose reputation for dominance continues to grow.

Ad

Since seizing the crown from Stamp Fairtex in her promotional debut in 2020, the Phuket Fight Club member has remained a force in the division. After taking time off to welcome her child into the world, she came back in 2023 with a statement performance, obliterating American legend Janet Todd with non-stop offense.

Most recently, Rodrigues reminded everyone of her elite pedigree by dismantling Marie McManamon en route to a fourth-round technical knockout.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks to sustain streak in ONE Championship

With momentum on her side and championship experience in her corner, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks more than ready to defend her throne once again at ONE Fight Night 32.

She recently expressed confidence ahead of her upcoming assignment in an interview with English journalist Nick Atkin:

"I'm the champ — my job is to defend my belt. I'm not here to pick fights — and whoever they send to me, I'll fight. I'm always ready, we train hard here."

ONE Fight Night 32 will stream live and for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

About the author
Nissi Icasiano

Nissi Icasiano

Twitter icon

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications