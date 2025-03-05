WATCH: Mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues goes hunting in dominant showcase against Janet Todd for undisputed gold

For Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, no moment in her professional career stands out more than the evening she cemented herself as the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

Ad

That career-defining victory came at ONE Fight Night 8 in March 2023, when she faced interim world titleholder Janet Todd in a high-stakes unification bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

Check out the highlights of that matchup below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Todd came out strong, using precise combinations and well-timed counterpunches to control the first two rounds. However, Rodrigues found her rhythm in the third, unleashing a relentless offensive attack highlighted by her signature elbows.

As the encounter progressed into the championship rounds, the Brazilian widened the gap, punishing Todd with sharp knees and devastating elbows in the clinch. Her commanding performance left no room for doubt — Rodrigues was the rightful queen of the division.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues faces dangerous challenger at ONE Fight Night 29

Now, Allycia Hellen Rodirgues is set to defend her crown once again at ONE Fight Night 29 this Friday, March 7, in U.S. primetime, live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Stepping up on short notice, Marie McManamon will challenge Rodrigues in a scheduled five-round showdown. The reigning champion is determined to extend her dominance, but the promotional newcomer presents a formidable threat.

Ad

Widely regarded as the UK’s top female Muay Thai athlete, the 34-year-old McManamon trains alongside bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty.

With her explosive kicks and vicious clinch game, McManamon has long terrorized the regional circuit — and now, she looks to seize a life-changing opportunity on the global stage.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada will get to watch ONE Fight Night 29 live and for free through Amazon’s Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.