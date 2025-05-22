"A really good fight" - Stamp Fairtex certain Allycia Hellen Rodrigues-Shir Cohen world title fight will deliver on June 6

Striking maestro Stamp Fairtex is eagerly anticipating the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship showdown between longtime queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and tablemate Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 32.

The Thai superstar, who previously held the 26 pounds of gold before losing it to the Brazilian Muay Thai specialist at ONE: A New Breed in August 2020, offered her perspective on the compelling main event tussle scheduled for June 6 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Stamp said:

"It's really exciting for me and I'm excited for Shir also".

"It's the first time for belt, right? Then I feel like it's [going to be] a really good fight. And Allycia is really strong, but Shir is pretty strong also."

Cohen, 24, heads into this bout on a healthy streak of three wins in succession in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Israeli athlete debuted with a second-round TKO of Teodora Kirilova and punched her way to two dominant, unanimous decision wins over Chile's Francisca Vera and Scotland's Amy Pirnie.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate has all the chops needed to trade with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in search of the maiden world title in her thriving career, but she won't have it easy against the mum-champ.

Rodrigues has been unstoppable in the atomweight division, and the Phuket Fight Club warrior hopes to make it five triumphs from as many matches when she takes to the Circle alongside Cohen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32.

The Brazilian's sole defeat under the ONE spotlight came in the strawweight division, when she challenged then-world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14.

Stamp Fairtex open to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues rematch

Besides dissecting Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' upcoming world title scrap, Stamp revealed that she'll be happy to run it back with the Brazilian down the road.

The Thai megastar and three-sport queen, in the same interview, admitted that she'd be happy to meet the atomweight Muay Thai world champion in "The Art of Eight Limbs" or even MMA.

The Thai noted:

"I can do both. I can do any rules for her".

